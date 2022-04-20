Why Asteroid Bennu's Surface Is Rocky?

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu was long thought by scientists to have surface like a sandy beach, abundant in fine sand and pebbles, and to also have large swaths of fine-grained material smaller than a few centimetres called fine regolith.However, NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission, which arrived at Bennu in late 2018, saw a surface covered in boulders. The mysterious lack of fine regolith became even more surprising when mission scientists observed evidence of processes potentially capable of grinding boulders into fine regolith, the US space agency said.To understand better, a team of scientists at the University of Arizona conducted a research using machine learning and surface temperature data.The findings, published in the journal Nature, showed that Bennu's highly porous rocks are responsible for the surface's surprising lack of fine regolith.The thermal emission from fine regolith is different from that of larger rocks, because the size of its particles controls the former, while the latter is controlled by rock porosity. The team first built a library of thermal emissions associated with fine regolith mixed in different proportions with rocks of various porosity.Next, they used machine-learning techniques to teach a computer how to "connect the dots" between the examples, Cambioni said. They analysed 122 areas on the surface of Bennu, that were observed both during the day and the night.Cambioni also found that the fine regolith was not randomly distributed on Bennu. Instead, it was up to several tens of percent in those very few areas where rocks are non-porous, and systematically lower where rocks have higher porosity, which is most of the surface. In addition, the team showed that cracking caused by the heating and cooling of Bennu's rocks as the asteroid rotates through day and night proceeds more slowly in porous rocks than in denser rocks, further frustrating the production of fine regolith.The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is due to reach Earth on September 24, 2023, after orbiting the Sun twice. —IANS