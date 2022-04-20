    Menu
    Why Alaya F never wears hair extensions to dance class?

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Wearing hair extensions to a dance class won''t be on actress Alaya F''s list anymore.

    Taking to Instagram, Alaya on Tuesday posted a video in which we can see how her hair extension got detached while dancing.

    "And I never wore extensions to dance class again. These reactions are priceless. @dimplekotecha @utkarshc2," Alaya captioned the video.

    The blooper video has left netizens in splits.

    Actress Shibani Dandekar commented a string of laughing emojis.

    On the work front, Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, made her Bollywood debut this year with the film "Jawaani Jaaneman". Also, she had already signed a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

    --IANS

