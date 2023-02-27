Whose umbrella did your best friend loot the nation under: Kharge rebuts Modi

New Delhi: On Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge responded to Narendra Modi's "umbrella" jibe by asking the opposition party's plenary session in Chhattisgarh under whose "cover" did the prime minister's "best friend" loot everything in the country.

Modi made these statements at a rally in Belagavi, Karnataka, on Monday, where he claimed that Kharge, a native of the state, had been insulted and mistreated by the Congress in favour of a "family" despite his seniority and age.

"I hold Mallikarjun Kharge in the highest regard; he is a true son of this land and has served in the legislature for close to half a century. He has done all he could to help other people. Nonetheless, it saddened me to see how Kharge, the party president and an elderly man, was handled by his younger colleagues at the Congress session in Chhattisgarh." "The sun was shining brightly, and Kharge did not have the good fortune to be under the shelter of an umbrella. That was directed towards the person next to him "Quote from Modi.—Inputs from Agencies