Wholesale prices of Mustard and Green pea to reach upto 4200 and 700 rupees per qtl

Pantnagar: Scientists of Agricultural Economics Department of College of Agriculture of Pantvarsity have forecasted price of mustard and green pea in the forthcoming season. They have forecasted wholesale price of mustard in the range of Rs. 4000 to 4200 and green pea in the range of Rs. 650 to 700 during January to March 2017. The forecast has been made under 'Network Project on Market Intelligence' which is under operation in the department. The main objective of this project is to release price forecasts of selected agricultural commodities before sowing and during harvesting.

The project team of Pantnagar centre under the supervision of Principle Investigator, Dr. Anil Kumar, conducted market survey of Bazpur Regulated Market for mustard and Rudrapur Regulated Market for green pea and analyzed the wholesale price data which prevailed for last 11 years. The econometric analysis indicated that the wholesale prices of mustard in Bazpur market would be ranging between Rs. 4000 to 4200 and prices of green pea in Rudrapur market would be in the range of Rs. 650 to 700 per quintal from January to March 2017. This forecast is based on past data and model and the actual market price may not turn out to be the same as forecasted. Scientists have advised farmers to take decision of sowing mustard and green pea according to the price forecasted.