Wholesale prices of cabbage to reach upto 600 rupees per qtl

Pantnagar: Scientists of Agricultural Economics Department of College of Agriculture of Pantvarsity have forecasted price of cabbage in the forthcoming season. They have forecasted wholesale price of cabbage in the range of Rs. 500 to 600 during January to March 2017. The forecast has been made under 'Network Project on Market Intelligence' which is under operation in the department. The main objective of this project is to release price forecasts of selected agricultural commodities before sowing and during harvesting. The project team of Pantnagar centre under the supervision of Principle Investigator, Dr. Anil Kumar, conducted market survey of Haldwani Regulated Market, a major market for cabbage in Uttarakhand, and analyzed the wholesale price data which prevailed for last 11 years. The econometric analysis indicated that the wholesale prices of cabbage in Haldwani market would be ranging between Rs. 500 and Rs. 600 per quintal from January to March 2017. This forecast is based on past data and model and the actual market price may not turn out to be the same as forecasted. Scientists have advised farmers to take decision of sowing cabbage according to the price forecasted.





In Uttarakhand high hills cabbage is sown in March/April and in valley, tarai and bhabhar regions in October. The arrival of newly harvested crop from terai and bhawar region starts from January and ends till mid April.