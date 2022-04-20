Whole Country Should Have Uniform Education System: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday advocated for a uniform education system in the whole country, saying that it will bring equality.

Inaugurating the very first school summit taking place in the state capital, the CM said that there should be a uniformity in the education of various states, boards and institutes. Only talking about the matter will not help. Mr Adityanath said that the if the Constitution gives us the right to equality, why is there no equality in education. The feeling of equality does not arise in people because there is no equality in education.

He said that if education has restrictions, the society and country will not progress, adding that equality in education was necessary for the same. The UP CM said that the school summit is being organised for the first time and this can be an initiative for equality in education.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma was also present in the programme. UNI