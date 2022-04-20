Whole Country Should Come Together And Support NRC: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged the people to come together and support National Register of Citizens (NRC). "On the issue of NRC, we will not accept conspiracy of any kind in the security of the country. The whole country should come together and support NRC," Adityanath said while addressing an event here. At the event, Adityanath also hailed the Central government over The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. The Chief Minister also garlanded a statue of India's first deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel paying his tribute on the latter's death anniversary. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. ANIWhole Country Should Come Together And Support NRC: Yogi