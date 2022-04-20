WHO urges nations to be more proactive, take supplementary steps besides lock down

Washington: World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has stressed the need for governments to be more proactive and innovative for effectively tackling the challenge posed by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Ghebreyesus on Wednesday minced no words as he accused the government's of the world of delaying action in tackling the pandemic. Reassuring that the world still has a chance in tackling the pandemic as even now there are 150 countries where there are less than 100 reported cases hence they have time to prepare.

Ghebreyesus welcomed the lock down decision taken by several governments of the world but emphasised that these need to be accompanied with several other aggressive measures so as to yield results.

A Bloomberg report quoted Ghebreyesus suggesting several measures that countries need to adopt in order to check the disease.

He emphasised the need for increasing the number of adequately trained health workers, putting in place a suitable mechanism in place to identify suspected cases, scale up the number of tests that were being carried out, select facilities that could be transformed into coronavirus health centers, having plans to quarantine cases and finally stressed on continued focus of the governments for suppressing the virus

UNI