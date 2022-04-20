WHO thanks SRK for joining 'One World' concert

New Delhi: Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom on Sunday thanked Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for joining the star-studded virtual concert 'One World: Together At Home.'

"Thank you @iamsrk for standing in solidarity with @WHO & @GlblCtzn, & for joining the One world, #TogetherAtHome programme tonight. In solidarity, we can keep the world safe! #COVID19," he tweeted.

During the show, Khan urged the viewers to take action to support the ones that are at risk by staying home.

"1.3 billion people in India are on lockdown due to COVID-19 -- but the country's most vulnerable are being hit the hardest. That's why @iamsrk is urging you to take action to support those at high-risk," Global Citizen tweeted.

The concert was organised by WHO and Global Citizen to thank and celebrate the healthcare workers fighting against COVID-19.

Over 70 artists and celebrities from across the globe had joined the WHO's initiative of the online concert to thank and celebrate the healthcare workers fighting the pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the virtual concert raised over USD 127 million for the relief efforts of COVID-19. Some of the artists that were a part of the show are Elton John, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Madonna, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Celine Dion, and the Rolling Stone.

The show was hosted by the most popular hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert. (ANI)