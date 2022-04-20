WHO temporarily suspends trial of HCQ for Covid-19

Geneva: After a large scale study flagged that hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) offers no benefit to patients affected by coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that it has "temporarily" suspended clinical trials of the anti-malarial drug for Covid-19.

The study published in the journal The Lancet indicated that hydroxychloroquine could increase mortality risk of Covid-19 patients, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.

While the "safety is reviewed", WHO-backed trials for the drug had been "suspended", Ghebreyesus said.

Hydroxychloroquine earlier raised hopes of emerging as a potential treatment and prevention measure, leading US President Donald Trump to call it a potential "game changer".

The WHO chief said that a group will evaluate further the benefits and harms of hydroxychloroquine.

--IANS