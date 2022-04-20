Who rules Bollywood� Kangana, Deepika or Priyanka

Mumbai: Hindi films have certainly come of age. We no longer have only male dominated films. Bollywood, in the recent past, has succeeded in delivering films beyond clich�s and giving audiences female heroes, who can give their male counterparts a hard run for their money. And now the most pertinent question is- who is Bollywood�s Queen at this juncture? Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra. Kangana Ranaut: With films like �Queen�, �Tanu Weds Manu Returns� in her kitty, two times National Award winning actress, has announced her arrival loud and clear. She is certainly an actress class apart and is raring to surprise the fans with her acting prowess in future projects. She has Vishal Bharadwaj�s �Rangoon� and Hansal Mehta�s �Simran� in her kitty. And we are sure, both these films will help her add new leaves to her list of achievements. Deepika Padukone: As �Piku� she stole a million hearts and has proved even the staunchest of her critics wrong. Deepika is here to play a very long innings for sure. She began her film career with not so impressive performances. But over the number of years that she has spent in Bollywood, she has evolved as an artist. Her performances in �Finding Fanny� and �Goliyon Ki Rasleela- Ram Leela� validate the fact that she can act and rub shoulders with the stalwarts in the business. She has �Tamasha� and �Bajirao Mastani� in the pipeline. Priyanka Chopra: Former Miss World �turned-actress Priyanka Chopra proved her worth once she delivered breathtaking performances in films like �Saat Khoon Maaf� and �Barfi!�. As �Mary Kom� she pushed herself a notch higher. She is now travelling overseas for work and will be seen in an American TV show �Quantico�. And thus she has become an Indian artist with an international appeal. She is a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali�s �Bajirao Mastani� and has been roped in by Prakash Jha to play a tough cop in �Gangaajal 2�.