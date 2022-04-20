WHO Recommends Protection From Malaria With Effective Vector Control

Kolkata: The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended protection for all people at risk of malaria with effective malaria vector control. Two forms of vector control – insecticide-treated mosquito nets and indoor residual spraying – are effective in a wide range of circumstances.

Vector control is the main way to prevent and reduce malaria transmission. If coverage of vector control interventions within a specific area is high enough, then a measure of protection will be conferred across the community. WHO says accelerated research and development (R&D) in new tools for malaria prevention and treatment is key if the world is to eradicate malaria in the foreseeable future: today less than 1 per cent of funding for health R&D investment goes to developing tools to tackle malaria.

WHO also flags the urgent need for progress to advance universal health coverage and improve access to services, and better surveillance to guide a more targeted malaria response.

"Freeing the world of malaria would be one of the greatest achievements in public health," says Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "With new tools and approaches we can make this vision a reality." Eradicating malaria would both save lives and boost economies. The health benefits would be greatest among some of the world's most vulnerable populations. Children under five account for 61 per cent of all malaria deaths. Global malaria infection and death rates have remained virtually unchanged since 2015. WHO's World Malaria Report in 2018 revealed that the world is currently off track to achieve the 2030 goals set out in the WHO Global Technical Strategy for malaria 2016-2030 – i.e. a 90 per cent reduction in the malaria case incidence and mortality rate. Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by Plasmodium parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes, called "malaria vectors."

Malaria is an acute febrile illness. In a non-immune individual, symptoms usually appear 10–15 days after the infective mosquito bite. UNI