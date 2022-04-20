Who made Salman Khan CRY on his 50th birthday?

The superstar couldn�t hold back his tears on seeing this special gift from a dear friend! Read on to know the full story� We all saw how Salman Khan had a rocking 50th birthday yesterday, all thanks to his loving family and friends who made sure he celebrates his golden jubilee in the grandest way possible! The arrangements were beautiful and so were the surprises right from the three-tiered dream cake to the celebrity guests! However, it was during this special video that Bhai got extremely emotional!Salman�s family compiled this video which�basically had his school principal, teachers and friends wishing him in a special way. But much did anyone expect even Sanjay Dutt had sent in a message for Salman! Yes! Dutt despite being in the jail, managed to convey a sweet handwritten letter for Salman through this video! Aww! Can you believe it? Our source present reveals how Salman instantly got teary eyed as soon as Sanjay�s letter flashed on the screen! For all that we know, Salman shares a very special bond with Sanju! He is waiting for Sanju to get freed from jail next year! In fact, Salman had even quoted once saying, �When he comes out after finishing his sentence, then he will be free�clean man. That is what we want and that is when we will party.� Nevertheless, others who were a part of this special video included Salman�s favorites Kareena Kapoor Khan, who wished him a beautiful and hot wife like her; Ranveer Singh, who danced to some of Salman�s songs, while Varun Dhawan and Sonam Kapoor shared sweet messages for the superstar. It also featured Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan among others! �Bollywood life