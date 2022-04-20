Salman Khan�s relationship status has always been a matter of concern. But looks like the actor is not single any more. He celebrated this Valentines� Day with a special someone� We have come across a couple of adorable pictures wherein Salman is seen getting kissed by a pretty woman and he too looks really happy. That�s not all. The next picture also has them exchanging roses and posing for a couple snap! Who is she? Is she the one in his life? Well, before you draw this to any conclusion, she is NOT his girlfriend. The lady is just a die-hard Salman fan who visited the sets of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and got lucky on this Valentines�! I am sure this snap has left most of you all in envy! Post your thoughts in the comments section below and watch out this space for more updates!
Showbiz
Who kissed Salman Khan on Valentines� Day?
April20/ 2022
