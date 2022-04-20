Who kissed Salman Khan on Valentines� Day?

Salman Khan�s relationship status has always been a matter of concern. But looks like the actor is not single any more. He celebrated this Valentines� Day with a special someone� We have come across a couple of adorable pictures wherein Salman is seen getting kissed by a pretty woman and he too looks really happy. That�s not all. The next picture also has them exchanging roses and posing for a couple snap! Who is she? Is she the one in his life? Well, before you draw this to any conclusion, she is NOT his girlfriend. The lady is just a die-hard Salman fan who visited the sets of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and got lucky on this Valentines�! I am sure this snap has left most of you all in envy! Post your thoughts in the comments section below and watch out this space for more updates!