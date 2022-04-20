Who is responsible for kids infected with Covid: Parents to RBSE

Jaipur: As a class X student in Kota tested positive for COVID-19 on June 30 after appearing in RBSE exams held on June 29 and 30 and 357 students from her examination centre were sent for home quarantine, the parents in Rajasthan have expressed their concern on the issue and asked who will take the onus of the kids who were infected with COVID-19.

"When CBSE and ICSE boards have cancelled the remaining exams, why did RBSE organise these exams? Weren''t the officials concerned for the students?" a parent Amit Goyal told IANS.

Another parent, Rohit Bajaj took to Twitter saying, "Despite raising concern on #NoExamsInCovid19 #RajasthanNoExamsInCovid, still exams were conducted. Will they take responsibility? Can they feel pain of #Students & #parents? Haryana #Govt must #closeschools, #StudentsLivesMatter."

A Class 10 girl student, after appearing in Rajasthan Board of Secondary Examination (RBSE) on June 29 and 30, tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) on June 30. After her report, 357 students appearing for the Class 10 exam at the same examination centre along with 30 teachers on invigilation duty have been sent to home quarantine, confirmed Kota chief medical and health officer Dr B.S. Tanwar.

The girl''s sample was tested after her younger sister tested positive on June 27 and was admitted in the government hospital for Covid-19.

Similarly, during the exam of Class 12, two teachers also tested positive and samples of 23 teachers and 123 students were further taken for testing and all of them sent to home quarantine, the CMHO confirmed.

The RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams were held across 6,209 centres in the state starting from June 18 in which students had to report to the centre an hour before the start of examination for getting screening and sanitization done.

A total of 524 new centres were dedicated for the purpose to follow social distancing during exams, and the number of invigilators were also increased substantially.

--IANS