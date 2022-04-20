Who is India's first digital 'Home Masterchef'?

New Delhi: The extended countrywide lockdown has made cooking 'restaurant-style' food at home one of the most common trends in the world. Flaunting your newly found culinary skills on social media can now result in you winning exciting prizes every week.

Restaurant tech platform, Dineout has announced the launch a cooking contest called 'Home MasterChef', where participants uploading their home-cooked dishes and recipes on their app via Dineout Stories for celebrity chefs to check out.

Gourmet Passport's Founder Rocky Mohan and celebrity chef Sabyasachi Gorai aka Chef Saby will be judging the contest which is live until June 11.

Winners would be given Redmi 8 smartphones, Amazon Echo devices, Mi Bluetooth earphones and gift vouchers from Cult.Fit, Rebel Foods, and Udemy among others.

Ankit Mehrotra, Co-founder and CEO, Dineout said: "It is important for brands to stay relevant to their audience in these challenging times. The COVID-19 lockdown and a lack of socialising with friends & family including visits to our favorite restaurants has triggered our nation's culinary skills in more ways than one. Our key insight was that from distressed dads to young couples to scrappy bachelors living away from home, people are trying their hand at cooking their favorite dishes and going the extra mile by creating new recipes. The sheer range of culinary creativity on display across social media is heartening. In our effort to tip our hats to these quarantined masterminds making the most of their time at home, we have launched the country's first ever virtual cookoff 'Home Masterchef' that will give a platform to nurture this growing talent."

Rocky Mohan, Founder & Mentor of Gourmet Passport adds: "Over the past 60 days, I have noticed that the Gen Z and millennial population living away from home yearning for 'ghar ka khaana', it was surprising to see them own up to the challenge. Cooking up a storm in their kitchens and flaunt their achievements on their social media with #toughlife and #homechefsforlife hashtags. Our Home Masterchef contest is the country's biggest virtual platform for all those who once disliked entering the kitchen but are now ruling it to showcase their skills and lay claim to this coveted title that they have so rightfully earned for themselves."

–IANS