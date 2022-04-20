WHO Halts Clinical Trials of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 as Study Highlights Higher Death Risks

New Delhi: The world is still struggling to find the possible cures for the treatment of novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, and many people, including a few world leaders, had placed their hopes on a drug named Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). It has been introduced in nearly all treatment regimens by the several countries exposed to the pandemic. At present, Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine drugs are extensively used under medical supervision, with a combination of second-generation drug-like macrolide.

However, despite being touted as the 'Wonder Drug', no conclusive evidence or clinical proof of this antimalarial drug's effectiveness against COVID-19 has been reported by the researchers till now. The efficacy of the drug has been proved beneficial only for diseases like malaria, and autoimmune diseases lupus or arthritis—but not for treating novel coronavirus infection.

With the drastic increase in its demand, WHO recently started the process of clinical trials of the Hydroxychloroquine drug. Earlier, WHO stated, over 400 hospitals in 35 countries are recruiting patients and nearly 3,500 patients have been enrolled from 17 countries for the trials.

However on Monday, May 25, WHO announced that it has temporarily suspended the clinical trials of the drug due to emerging health concerns. "The Executive Group has implemented a temporary pause of the HCQ arm within the Solidarity Trial while the safety data is reviewed by the Data Safety Monitoring Board. The other arms of the trial are continuing," stated WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus.

First large-scale study on HCQ

The decisions to temporarily suspend the trials of the drug come after a recent study, which highlighted that the use of medicine can increase the death risk amongst the infected patients.

"This is the first large scale study to find statistically robust evidence that treatment with chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine does not benefit patients with Covid-19," said Dr. Mandeep Mehra from Brigham and Women's Hospital Center for Advanced Heart Disease in Boston.

The study, published last week in the journal The Lancet, reports on the possible side-effects of the anti-malarial drug being excessively used to treat novel coronavirus patients. The large-scale observational study analysed 96,032 patients being treated for COVID-19 in 671 hospitals from different countries. As per the study, the patients were hospitalized between December 20, 2019, and April 14, 2020.

For the study, researchers made four treatment groups with respect to the prescription of the drugs. In total the groups comprised 14,888 patients.

- Chloroquine with no combination: 1,868

- Chloroquine with macrolide (class of antibiotics): 3,783

- Hydroxychloroquine with no combination: 3,016

- Hydroxychloroquine with macrolide: 6,221

A total of 81,144 patients were kept in the control group, who received none of these treatments.

Higher death risk in patients treated with drug alone or in combination

The results indicated that 9.3% of the patients i.e., about 7,530 died in the control groups in hospitals. The other group patients who underwent the treatment of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine witnessed higher mortality rates.

The results indicated those treated with chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine without any combination reported 16.4% (307/1,868) and 18.0% (543/3,016) deaths respectively. The other groups where the patients were treated with a combination of macrolide drugs witnessed death rates at 22.2% with chloroquine (839/3,783) and 23.8% from hydroxychloroquine (1,479/6,221).

The findings also highlighted that the patients who were given the treatment of drugs witnessed heart problems like cardiac arrhythmias. It is a condition in which the lower chamber of the heart starts to beat rapidly and irregularly. The study stated, the condition was found to be more common in the groups who underwent the drug treatments.

The results highlighted, the group—hydroxychloroquine in combination with a macrolide witnessed high number of such cases, where 8% (502/6,221) of patients developed a heart arrhythmia. While 0.3% (226/81144) of such conditions was noted in the patients in the control group.

