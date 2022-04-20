Who does Ranveer Singh look best with?

Bollywood's bundle of energy, actor Ranveer Singh started out his illustrious career in 2010 with 'Band Baaja Baaraat'. This Yash Raj find has since then carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry. Be it his acting prowess or on-screen 'jodi' with A-listed actresses�Ranveer is loved for all. His fans like the quirkiness he exudes both on and off screen. The 'Ram-Leela' star has worked with many actresses, today we make a list of those heroines who look best with Ranveer Singh. Take a look: Ranveer-Anushka Yes, they starred in 'Band Baajaa Baaraat' together in 2010 and swooned the audiences with their on-screen chemistry. Their fans love to see the rawness which these two exude on-screen. Their believable portrayal of the Delhi boy and girl went well with viewers, and Bollywood got it's yet another hit on-screen pair. The two have done maximum films with each other. Ranveer-Deepika The two are often romantically linked together. However, none has ever accepted to being in a relationship with each other. Well, whatever their off-screen status be, we can safely say that their on-screen jodi certainly is one of the hottest so far. Their chemistry in 'Ram-Leela' proved it why. The duo is ready to star together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajrao Mastani' along with Priyanka Chopra, and yes we expect fireworks this time too. Ranveer-Priyanka He has played the most diverse roles with Priyanka. If in 'Gunday' he was in love with her, then in 'Dil Dhadakne Do' he became her younger brother. No matter what, there is an element of freshness which makes this duo quite a hit on-screen. It will be a visual treat to see them together again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajrao Mastani'. Ranveer-Parineeti Parineeti Chopra made her debut opposite Ranveer in 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' (2011). If this actor is full of energy and quirkiness then Pari has all the chirpiness and is full of energy too. Together they sizzle up the screens, like they did in 'Kill Dil'. The two look good as an on-screen jodi and their fans too have given a thumbs up for this one. Ranveer-Sonakshi He has worked with her in just one film but even then the two received great critical response for their performance. Both Ranveer and Sonakshi did a fab job in 'Lootera' (2013). The film could not become a blockbuster hit but was appreciated for brilliant acting skills of the actors. We would like to see the two in more films. What say?