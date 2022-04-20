WHO Director-Gen expresses dismay over loss of funds

Washington: WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has expressed his dismay over the loss of funds after United States President Donald Trump announced to halt its funding to the global public health body.

Dr Ghebreyesus said in a news conference on Wednesday, "With the support of the people and government of the United States, the WHO works to improve the health of many of the world's poorest and most vulnerable people."

"WHO is not only fighting Covid-19," he added. "We are also working to address polio, measles, malaria, Ebola, HIV, tuberculosis, malnutrition, cancer, diabetes, mental health and many other diseases and conditions."

The United States is the global public health body's biggest donor, contributing more than $400 million a year, about 10 percent of the organisation's budget.

Trump on Tuesday accused the WHO of "severely mismanaging and covering up" the spread of the coronavirus in China as he announced that he would cut funding.

UNI