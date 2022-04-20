WHO Body Seeks More Clarification To Decide On Covaxin EUL

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sought additional data to decide on much awaited Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to Covid vaccine Covaxin. The Technical Advisory Group of WHO has sought additional clarification from vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech to decide on granting EUL approval to Covaxin, said a source.The WHO’s Technical Advisory Group in a meeting on Tuesday agreed upon to conduct the final risk assessment after receiving additional data from manufacturer.Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech is expected to submit the data by this weekend. The Technical Advisory Group may meet for the final risk-benefit assessment on November 3. The company also submitted additional info at WHO’s request on September 27.The Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL) provides recommendations to WHO on whether a Covid 19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure. —IANS