Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Who Amid Them? Intense speculations on Who Amid Them As Next PM: Nitish Kumar, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal? No name from the BJP or NDA. Unbelievable, say / opine / assess / comment many. Modi not therein, impossible, he's gonna be the PM till at least 2047, 100th year of Independence of India. No, opine many from various cross sections of the populace. Their varieties of surveys are evincing the above 4 are strong PM contenders: All 4 are almost equal to each other in terms of achieving the goal. Laugh off Modi-supporters dismissing all 4 as "sheer inconsequential". Still, intensely ask the above 4's lackeys: Who Amid Them?