White supremacist killed in California shootout

San Francisco: Police in the US state of California has said that a white supremacist was killed during a shootout with authorities, it was reported.

In a statement on Friday, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office said the incident took place in Templeton town on Thursday morning when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the 38-year-old victim, Christopher Michael Straub, a known member of a white supremacist gang, CNN reported.

On seeing the approaching officers, Straub got out of his vehicle, hid and later ambushed them, firing multiple rounds with a handgun, it said.

Additional officers arrived at the scene, after which Straub was intercepted as he tried to run towards his vehicle.

He was pronounced death at the scene, the statement added.

Authorities found multiple weapons in Straub's vehicle and later which searching his residence, it was discovered that he was illegally manufacturing weapons parts, said the CNN report.

"Straub was a wanted felon and it is illegal for felons to possess any weapons," the sheriff's office said in the statement, adding that it was already conducting an investigation before the shooting.

Straub "had a significant criminal history having been booked 28 times into jails all across California including two incarcerations in state prison", it added.

