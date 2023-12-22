White Knight Corps salutes supreme sacrifice of 4 soldiers killed in Rajouri terror attack

White Knight Corps Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes: Indian Army Salutes Courageous Soldiers Who Sacrificed Their Lives in Rajouri Terror Ambush, Defending Against Terrorism in a Display of Unyielding Bravery and Commitment to National Security.

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): Indian Army's 16 Corps also known as the White Knight Corps on Friday said that it salutes the bravery and supreme sacrifice of four soldiers, killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The 16 Corps of the Indian Army took to the social media platform, X, and said that the soldiers lost their lives while fighting the scourge of terrorism.

"#IndianArmy and #Whiteknight Corps salutes the bravery and supreme sacrifice of four soldiers in #Surankote on 21 Dec 23 while fighting the scourge of terrorism," the post read.

Four Army personnel were killed while three others were injured in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri district on Thursday evening after two Army vehicles were ambushed by heavily armed terrorists.



The terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri.

"At around 3.45 pm on December 21, two Army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which was fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by our troops," an Army official said.

Indian Army troops immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists, they said.

"The troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists underway in the area since last evening. The operations are taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area," Army officials added.

—ANI