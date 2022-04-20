White House on lockdown after police report shooting nearby

Washington:�The White House was on lockdown today after police reported a shooting near the seat of US presidential power, amid reports that the assailant brandished a weapon at Secret Service agents. CNN said the suspect approached a Secret Service checkpoint, where he drew a weapon. Officers shot the suspect, who was in custody. President Barack Obama was not on the premises -- the White House said earlier he had gone to play golf at Andrews Air Force Base. But CNN reported that Vice President Joe Biden was at the White House and taken to a secure location during the incident.