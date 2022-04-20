White House Mulls Digital Trade Deal To Counter China In Asia: Report

Washington: The Biden administration is considering a digital trade agreement covering Indo-Pacific economies as the United States seeks ways to check China's influence in the region, Bloomberg News reported late on Monday.

The pact could include countries such as Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The details of the potential agreement are still being drafted, but could set out standards for the digital economy, including rules on the use of data, trade facilitation and electronic customs arrangements, the report said. —Reuters