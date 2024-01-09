White House Incident as Vehicle Crashes into Gate, Driver Detained

A concerning event unfolds as a vehicle breaches the perimeter, crashing near the White House gate, leading to the driver's detainment and initiating a comprehensive investigation by the Secret Service.

Washington: A tense situation occurred near the White House as a driver crashed into an exterior gate on Monday evening, prompting the Secret Service to swiftly take the individual into custody. Officials are actively investigating whether the incident was deliberate or accidental, aiming to discern the driver's motivations.





Anthony Guglielmi, spokesperson for the Secret Service, assured that neither the White House nor the surrounding neighborhood faced any threat. "The investigation into his motivations continues," Guglielmi stated, emphasizing that there's no immediate risk to the complex.

President Joe Biden was not present at the White House during the time of the crash. Images captured at the scene displayed a gray SUV, bearing a Virginia license plate, halted near a security checkpoint. Although no apparent damage was visible, detailed views of the car's front were not available.





Emergency services, including the Washington fire department, responded promptly and confirmed clearance of the area by 7 pm. Guglielmi announced on social media, around 7:30 pm, that local law enforcement had cleared the vehicle and planned to reopen the streets surrounding the White House, which were temporarily closed to traffic.





At the moment of the incident, President Biden was en route to Dallas following a prior engagement in Charleston, South Carolina, attending a wake for former Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson.





Recent events have led to heightened security measures around the White House due to fence-jumping incidents. Last year, efforts were made to fortify the fences, doubling their height to around 13 feet.





This incident follows previous security breaches, notably in May when a 19-year-old crashed a U-Haul truck into security barriers near the White House, expressing alarming intentions toward President Biden. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the truck contained no weaponry.





Incidents near Capitol Hill have also raised concerns, including a fatal crash involving Capitol Police officers and another in which a man drove his car into a barricade, resulting in self-inflicted injuries. Authorities continue to assess security protocols in response to these alarming events.



