New Delhi (The Hawk): They are white Collared Goons in Bengal...Goons now, thorough gentlemen every bit then, goons again indulging in open anti social works openly in no holds barred fashion without any kind of stoppage from any one in the state. They maintain their "Dr Jeckyl & Mr Hyde" persona unobtrusively, uninterruptedly, relentlessly without any stoppage of any kind. In their run-of-mill times, they are enmeshed in other people as the latter...their real identity emanates when their (political) masters order them to be 'diffetent' and go all out to clinch any issue any how, whatever be its price or repercussions. Within split second, they are changed lot. They become macabre out to clinch the issue in their favor this way or that way. This results in lawlessness in the state but the actual white collared goons remain unscathed, untouched because they are openly patronised by their respective political bosses in all parties howsoever nitwit they be.

Apparently this has been going on in the state since ages with no check on them because they make the parties win from block level election onward. Upto state level, MP level in the garb of party cadres/members/activists. But this is utterly bull, say law and order officers. According to them, they are pure goons who go up to any extent of lawlessness to clinch the required issue in their favour whatever be the price paid for that. Their political god father's at all levels exert full pressure on them to look the other way around and not take cognisance of anything anti

society. They thus remain indifferent, fearing adverse repercussions on them. Left to them to tackle the menace neutrally, they easily are fully capable of doing so in a jiffy

equipped as they are with all antecedents, all fully foolproof, about them enough to incarcerate them

and keep them that way till they are corrected duly. But that's not it.

The goons thus masquerading as bhodrolok continue doing their anti social desperados freely without any hitch of any kind.

They are the white collared goons of Bengal who are unidentifiable.