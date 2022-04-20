Whirlpool launches 3D Cool Inverter Air Conditioners

Bengaluru: Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, a home appliance company, has launched the latest range of 3D Cool Inverter Air Conditioners.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday the company said that the designed to offer every day care for its consumers, the Air Conditioners are equipped with 3D Cool Technology that ensures up to 60 per cent faster cooling even in the peak of summer heat of 50 degrees. Aiding ease of usage, it can be operated via Google Home and Wifi, also equipped with 8-in-1 Intelli-convert modes and In-Built Air Purifier.

Announcing the launch, KG Singh, Vice President-Marketing, Whirlpool of India said, "Our products reflect forward thinking in design, technology and utility with an underlying care for our consumers. The new air conditioners come with comprehensive offerings including the revolutionary 3D cool technology, smart Google & Wifi connections and overall aesthetic appeal connecting consumers to the future of cooling."

UNI