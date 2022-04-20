While Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone remain mum, Alia Bhatt defends AIB Roast!

Alia Bhatt stood tall in support of All India Bakchod�s so called �controversial� AIB Knockout - The Roast of Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. The Highway babe, who became an online star with her Genius of the Year video felt that people should take it easy. She wrote on her Twitter page, �Some �not taking life so seriously� lessons are needed. DESPERATELY!!!!� We completely agree with you Alia! What�s the point in being prude and unfunny? Alia along with Deepika Padukone and Sonakshi Sinha was a part of the 4000 odd audience, who enjoyed AIB�s Roast. In fact she was one of the few who has maximum jokes cracked on her, which she took quite sportingly. The 2 States actress only upped her cool quotient when she laughed at herself. However, looks like some people do not have a funny bone at all! How else do you expect such furor over a scripted show? While the Shandaar actress commented on this hot topic, another actress who supposedly reacted on this issue has deleted her Twitter post on Ashoke Pandit versus AIB. We wonder if the babe has been advised by daddy dearest to stay away from this controversy?