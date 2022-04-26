Which Toothbrush Is Best For You?

New Delhi: Despite the fact that many of us skip brushing our teeth at night. Brushing teeth at least twice a day is generally recommended to maintain healthy teeth. It is such an important part of our daily lives. The toothbrush we know today, on the other hand, is very different from what it was in the beginning.

The different types of toothbrushes available are:

Manual Toothbrush: The manual toothbrush is the most common type of toothbrush found in our homes. Bristle Hardness, Head Shape, Bristle Pattern, and Handle Design are the four primary formats of manual toothbrushes.

Electric Toothbrush: An electric toothbrush cleans hard-to-reach areas by rotating its bristles. These brushes are more expensive, but they are easier to use when brushing. It is scientifically proven that people who use electric toothbrushes have healthier gums, less tooth decay, and keep their teeth and gums healthy for longer. The Philips ProtectiveClean 4300 series has two brushing modes along with 62,000 micro vibrations that assures improvement in gum health. Simply press the button and allow the toothbrush to do its job.

Inter-dental brush: An interdental brush, is a small brush that is typically disposable and comes with either a reusable angled plastic handle or an integral handle. It is used to clean between teeth as well as between the wires of dental braces and the teeth.

Sulcabrush: It is specifically designed to clean the gumline adjacent to the teeth. To allow for better adaptation to the gums, the bristles are usually shaped in a pointed arrow pattern.

End-tuft brush: it is a small round brush head with seven tufts of tightly packed soft nylon bristles that have been trimmed to allow the bristles in the centre to reach deeper into small spaces. The brush handle is ergonomically designed for a firm grip, providing the control and precision required to clean areas that most other cleaning aids cannot reach.

Chewable toothbrush: It is a miniature plastic-moulded toothbrush that can be inserted into the mouth. They are commonly used by travellers and are occasionally available from restroom vending machines. It comes in a variety of flavours, including mint and bubblegum, and should be discarded after use.

Chewable toothbrush. (Photo: Wikimedia.commons)

Ecological toothbrushes: They are toothbrushes made from biodegradable materials, such as wooden handles, bamboo or pig bristles, and/or replaceable heads. Ecological toothbrushes are receiving a lot of attention as a way to help save our environment.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)