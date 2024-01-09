Where Suchana Seth killed son, Goa Service Apartment Complex Restricts Access After that Tragic Incident

Goa Service Apartment Complex Seals Off Access Amid Tragic Incident of CEO Allegedly Killing Son

Panaji: A Goa-based service apartment complex in Candolim took stringent measures on Tuesday, sealing off access to outsiders following a distressing incident involving the alleged killing of a four-year-old boy by a start-up CEO within the premises. The CEO, Suchana Seth, reportedly concealed the child's body in a bag before transporting it to Karnataka.



Eyewitnesses revealed that 'Sol Banyan Grande,' the building owner, instructed security to deny entry, particularly to media personnel.



Existing guests, however, continue their vacation stay at the property, amidst tightened security measures, according to reports.



Suchana Seth, 39, was apprehended in Chitradurga, Karnataka, on Monday night by Goa police for the alleged murder. Seth and her son checked into the service apartment on January 6. After a two-day stay, she traveled to Bengaluru on Monday. She was extradited to Goa on Tuesday afternoon and remanded in police custody for six days.



Local sources noted that the taxi she used wasn't from the apartment area, adding that the service apartments are favored by visitors seeking tranquil vacations.



Calangute police confirmed the discovery of the child's body with Seth in Chitradurga. Forensic teams inspected the service apartment both on Monday night and Tuesday following this tragic revelation.

—Input from Agencies