Where is Pinarayi Vijayan: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday wanted to know about whereabouts of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as he is not to been seen in public, even during the campaigning for the Kerala civic polls.

Speaking to the media at Kasargode, Chennithala said one fails to understand what's happened to Vijayan.

"He is not to be found and what we heard is he has reached his home town in Kannur a few days back, where the polls will be held on Monday. When he should be leading from the front at the poll battleground, he appears to be in hiding," said Chennithala.

The final and third phase of the polls is on Monday when four northern districts of the states will be voting.

Vijayan last addressed his routine Covid press meets in the state capital last week and since then he has been not seen in public.

"A leading vernacular newspaper, on Friday came out with a report that four Kerala Ministers were close with the prime accused in the gold smuggling case. Aspersions have also been cast on the role of Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan. All are wanting to hear what Vijayan has to say, but he is in hiding," added Chennithala.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front convenor, M.M.Hassan, has also attacked the 'missing' chief minister and he said, "it appears Vijayan is now more scared of the people of Kerala and not of getting Covid".

The Left leadership had earlier pointed at the Covid outbreak for their senior leader's absence. Of late the weekly cabinet meeting is also held online, they said.

