When Vidya Malvade and Paoli Dam bonded over yoga

Mumbai: Actresses Paoli Dam and Vidya Malvade had a great time together on the set of the web series "Kaali 2", and they particularly discussed yoga and fitness.

Paoli said: "(Co-star) Chandan (Roy Sanyal) and Vidya are fantastic actors. I have worked with both of them before. It was like a reunion, Vidya being so into yoga and fitness, which I absolutely love. Sometimes we even used to discuss yoga and have conversations about healthy food and stuff."

"I learned so much during the shoot. Sometimes it used to get difficult with night shoot and action scenes, but I think all these moments kept us going. I had a wonderful time with all the actors," the actress added.

"Kaali 2" is a bilingual show, created and directed by Rohan Ghose and Aritra Sen, with an ensemble cast including Rahul Banerjee, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Abhishek Banerjee, Vidya Malvade along with Paoli in the title role.

"Kaali 2" is set to release on May 29 on the OTT platform ZEE5.

--IANS