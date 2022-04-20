When Urvashi Rautela missed out working with Big B

New Delhi: Former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela says that the film industry is kind of unpredictable, and everyone has to go through ups and downs.

At a time, when there is a heated debate about nepotism and camps in Bollywood, has her projects ever been affected because she is an outsider?

"Bollywood has always been like a curve. It is not stagnant and it won''t go the way you expect. It is kind of unpredictable and everyone has to go through ups and downs. That''s part of life," Urvashi told IANS.

Urvashi, who made her Bollywood debut in the 2013 Sunny Deol-starrer "Singh Saab The Great", says there have been times when she was cast for a good role but could not take up the project.

"There have been times when I was offered a very beautiful film, which was a kind of sequel of a superhit and it was with Mr Amitabh Bachchan, and I couldn''t be part of it. I was offered that film but I couldn''t be part of it.

Without revealing any detail about the film, she added: "So, yeah that is something I have regret in my life of not being able to work with Mr Amitabh Bachchan sir."

She still blames herself.

"I would say it was just a silly mistake and I''m blaming myself for that," she said.

--IANS