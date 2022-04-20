When Sunny Leone walked 14km

Mumbai: Sunny Leone went on a hike and she claims she ended up walking 14 kilometres!

Sunny shared a picture on Instagram, where she is seen standing on a hilly road dressed in a yellow T-shirt and black cycling tights, accessorised by baseball cap, face mask and sneakers.

"From the time I woke up till now I have walked 14km. Lol and this hike was a part of it. #nofilter coronavirus sucks big time!" Sunny captioned the image, which currently has 662K likes on the photo sharing website.

Recently, Sunny and her children Nisha, Noah and Asher gave in to artistic indulgence, and made around half a dozen paintings.

The actress has spent a large part of the year in the US with her family, because she felt it was safer there than in India at the peak of the Covid pandemic.

—IANS