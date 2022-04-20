When �Star� Poonam Pandey�s Belly Dance Landed Producer In Trouble!

Mumbai: Poonam Pandey is back in action after spraining her back during a rigorous training schedule of belly dancing. Poonam was enthusiastic about the belly dancing classes she was taking to get into the eponymous character in the film �Helen�. But too much enthusiasm got the better of her when she twisted her back. Eventually the shooting had to be cancelled. "We had set up a Rs.1 crore set at a Mumbai studio but we had to eventually dismantle it because Poonam was advised not to dance for a while. But now she is fine and we have planned another schedule this month," said producer Suresh Nakum. "The film is an expensive one and we did not want to harm the film or take any risk which would have disturbed the star actress. Now as Poonam is back, the shoot will continue through August and September," he said. The music-and-dance film is being written and directed by Ajit Rajpal, who had earlier also written Poonam-starer �Nasha�. Rajpal feels �Helen� by name itself generates curiosity and entertainment, and said Poonam's career will be completely transformed after this movie. The film is being produced by Suresh Nakum, Vipin Medhekar and co-produced by Rakesh Bhosale under the banner of The World Networks.