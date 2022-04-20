When Shraddha Kapoor had 'bunny' teeth

Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Kapoor on Monday shared an adorable picture of herself from her childhood days, flaunting her "bunny" teeth.

"When I had teeth like rabbit....#beforebraces," shraddha captioned the image.

Reacting to Shraddha''s cute image, actress Sara Ali Khan commented: "So cute."

Actor Varun Sharma wrote: "So cute. I have bunny teeth even now."

On the work front, Shraddha might reportedly share screen space with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in "Geetha Govindam" fame Parasuram''s next. She was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in "Baaghi 3".

--IANS