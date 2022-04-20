When Priyanka Chopra became Parineeti's music teacher

Mumbai : Parineeti Chopra reveals in her teenage days her sister, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra used to teach her English songs.

"We did not play Antakshari as she (Priyanka) went to the US for studies.When she came back from the US at the age of 16 she was totally American as she had an accent and she used to teach us English songs. She was cool and amazing. She was the first person to message me after the song," Parineeti told reporters here at an event.

Parineeti is the latest celebrity making her singing debut in Bollywood with "Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi" from her upcoming film "Meri Pyaari Bindu". The actress said her father is her inspiration.

"My dad is my idol and inspiration when it comes to singing. He still sits with a harmonium and does 'riyaz', he sings everywhere he can.

"He cried when he heard me and my brother sing. I have released my song for him. I feel he wanted to see my musical dream come true. I dedicate all my songs to him. I want to be better and better singer just for him," she adds.

Singing may be her first love, but the actresssaid acting will always be her main focus.

"My intense passion is to be the best actor I can be. I want to sing as much as I can as that's my first love, I want to dance my best and want to do best and do the biggest variety of films and that's my only endeavour."

Directed by Akshay Roy, "Meri Pyaari Bindu", will hit the theaters on May 12





PTI



