When pitted against India, everyone knows who wins: Rahul

Bengaluru: On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that when someone stands against India, everyone knows who the winner is, and that nobody has been able to combat the idea of India.

Gandhi, speaking to the media here after a second day of opposition leader talks, declared that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be a battle between "INDIA" and Narendra Modi.

At a news conference following the parties' meeting, the opposition unveiled their alliance's new name: INDIA, or the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.—Inputs from Agencies