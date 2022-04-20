When Parineeti Chopra met Brian Lara

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who had an opportunity to meet West Indian cricket legend Brian Lara in Hyderabad, said she felt honoured and called him a "humble human being". "An honour to have met you! You are such a humble human being. So touched @BrianLara," Parineeti tweeted. The "Hasee Toh Phasee" star also shared two images with Lara, whom she met at the launch of US-based YuppTV, an internet based TV streaming service provider, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Parineeti, who was last seen in 2014 movie "Kill Dil", shared: "At the Yupp Tv Launch with the amaZing @BrianLara! #Hyderabad". After grabbing eyeballs for her new slim avatar, the cousin of actress Priyanka Chopra was seen in a multi-starrer web-series "Man's World", made in support of UN Global Goals for Sustainable Development campaign.