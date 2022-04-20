When Kapil Sharma stole the show from Karan Johar

From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor to Saif Ali Khan, everyone has entertained the audience in their own manner at the Filmfare Awards over the years. This time around the award ceremony, which was held on January 31 was hosted by Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt. And clearly, nation�s most loved comedian stole the show from his co-hosts. We came across a sneak peek video in which we one can see Kapil sabotaging Karan�s anchoring at the awards, which will be telecast on February 8. However, being the funny man that he is, the Comedy Nights With Kapil host also left B-town celebrities at the ceremony in splits with his spot-on sense of humour. After watching this video, it will be super exciting to watch KJo and Kapil share the podium considering both have their humour and wit par excellence. Here take a look at this video and let me know if you are eagerly waiting for Filmfare Awards to go on-air, just like we all here at BollywoodLife are!