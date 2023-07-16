When India speaks today, whole world listens: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow: On Sunday, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remarked that unlike in the past, when India talks at international forums, everyone takes notice.

At a rally during his three-day visit to his parliamentary seat in Lucknow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that, under his leadership, India's international prestige had improved.

When India talks in international forums today, the attention of the world is focused on what it has to say. A press release from the local BJP chapter quotes him as saying, "When our prime minister visits other countries, you must have seen on TV how he is welcomed there," when opening an open gym in Nirala Nagar's Mrityunjay Park.—Inputs from Agencies