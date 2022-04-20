When Anushka Sharma auditioned for '3 Idiots'

New Delhi: Leggy lass Anushka Sharma who created ripples in her debut performance with Shah Rukh Khan, owes a lot to 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' that got released in 2008. Fun fact is that the gorgeous actress had auditioned for Rajkumar Hirani's '3 Idiots' at the age of 19. Taking you back to her audition days, here is a video to check out what Anushka did for grabbing the '3 Idiots' role. As we can see in the video, the actress auditioned with a monologue from 'Munnabhai MBBS'. Well, the shocking part was that director Rajkumar Hirani was not even aware of her audition video. Anushka when revealed her tape to Aamir Khan and Hirani, they both were taken aback and can be seen sharing a big laugh over it