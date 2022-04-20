When Anushka, Priyanka waited for the boys!

New Delhi: The two hot ladies in B-Town�Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma are busy promoting their film 'Dil Dhadakne Do' (DDD) these days. The actresses have been bonding quite well, and recently at a press conference were seen waiting for the boys. Well, yes the ladies were decked up for the press con and ready to take the media queries. However, while the girls were all set, still they had to wait for the boys to get ready. Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, who are playing leads in the film kept these two stars waiting. In pics: Dil Dhadakne Do first look stills Related Gallery In pics: Dil Dhadakne Do first look stills Meanwhile, our girls took to Twitter and posted a cool selfie. Well, surely why should boys have all the fun! Here check out: Done full hair n makeup and arrived at #DilDhadakneDo press con @AnushkaSharma! Waiting for the boys! Whr R yall? pic.twitter.com/c3cePEy33F