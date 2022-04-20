When Anupamaa Dayal showed some 'masti' on ramp

Candolim(Goa): She loves to spread happiness and joy with her clothes and keeping continuing the trend, designer Anupamaa Dayal showcased a collection titled "Masti" at the opening day of the debut edition of Gionee Smartphones India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW). The three-day event, that is taking place at Hotel Grand Mercure here, started with Dayal's designs that was surely a perfect amalgamation of bright colours and exotic prints. Dedicating the show to the adoption of the homeless dog movement by PETA, the designer unleashed a line-up of silhouettes that can be worn separate to bring out the diva in a woman. Taking inspiration from Goan hues, there was joy on the runway when models in their cheerful mood showcased designs that were highly dominated by large fragrant flower prints that bloomed on the garments. From soft gentle pinks inspired by the sunrise to magical deep blues of the Arabian Sea, there were varied hues splashed on garments that varied from kaftans, tunics, lean long maxis to cute blouses. Adding to the drama were the stylish scarves and jewellery created by the designer. The Sarini - a mix of the bikini and sari - with tiny Kutchy style waistcoats were eye-catching and so were the two-toned printed strappy tunics, kurtis and salwars. High slit front-open long kurtas, maxi shirt covers, bat sleeve fluid floor kissing creations and panelled flared capris were the other highlights. The designer ended the show with large floral printed crisp cotton lehengas teamed with bandeau tops and sensuous dupattas. IANS