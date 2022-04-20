Wheelchair govt won't work in West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh targets Mamata

Purulia (West Bengal): Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said that the "wheelchair" government in the state would not work.

"She (Mamata) says Didi ke bolo (tell Didi), now she says Didi ke thelo (push Didi). Having said that for so long, now we have to push. Now we see a wheelchair government. This wheelchair government will not work. We want a change," Ghosh said while addressing an election rally in Purulia.

His remark comes in reference to the fact that the Chief Minister has been attending rallies on a wheelchair due to an injury she claimed was caused by an attack by goons of the opposition in Nandigram.

Ghosh further cornered Banerjee for claiming that people do not want to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face.

"Didi says people do not want to see Modi ji's face. Then how are these people coming (to rallies)? In fact, they do not want to see Didi's face, that is why Didi is showing a broken leg to people today," he said.

The BJP and the TMC are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27.

The final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)



