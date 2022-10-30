Wheelchair-bound devotee refused access into Golden Temple

Amritsar (The Hawk): A devotee in a wheelchair who was turned away from the Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) in this location has worked to make the temple accessible to everyone.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which oversees Sikh religious affairs and oversees the management of gurdwaras, including the most sacred Sikh shrine, Harmandir Sahib, also known as the Golden Temple, claims that "sewadars" are deputed for the convenience of the "sangat" or devotees.

Inderjeet Singh Dang, a graphic designer who is confined to a wheelchair, tweeted on Saturday, "How can someone who's permanently on wheelchair meant to walk to Main Darbar without utilising wheelchair on pathway? ", prompting the SGPC to issue its response.

"I ask that authorities examine into this situation and work to make Darbar Sahib accessible to everyone."

In response, the SGPC said, "If any pilgrim uses a wheelchair, they are assisted by Sewadars by raising them up with hands & carried to Darbar Sahib. Wheelchairs are not permitted for a variety of reasons. To pick up the individual and assist with Darshan, kindly solicit Sewadar's assistance.

"A lot of Sewadars are quite disrespectful and arrogant and they simply tell you can go by yourself or don't go," Dang, a Dehradun resident, retorted.

What are the justifications for banning wheelchairs from pathways, too? It's just an unadorned walkway. I can see why a wheelchair isn't allowed inside the Main Darbar, but it's simply a footpath.

Dang continued, "It's quite unpleasant and wrong to get hoisted by someone, especially for females, when there is an easy way to go merely by going through wheelchair," adding that everyone has an equal right to attend the sanctum sanctorum.

He pleaded for the Prime Minister's help and declared, "This is not a Sikh-related issue...

This problem pertains to all wheelchair users who are prevented from offering homage at Shri Darbar Sahib because to the rule set forth by @SGPCAmritsar prohibiting wheelchair access to the passage. I previously brought up this matter, but the SGPC gave no answer.

Wheelchair assistance is accessible at Sri Darbar Sahib plaza and throughout the entire complex, the SGPC has stated.

Golden Temple, Sri Harmandir Sahib, Sri Darbar Sahib, etc. Every day, Sikhs around the world aspire to travel to Sri Amritsar and offer prayers at Sri Harmandir Sahib in their Ardas.

In the middle of the sarovar, Sri Harmandir Sahib is constructed on a platform measuring 67 feet square (tank). The temple is 40.5 feet square in size. At the causeway's coast end, the Darshani Deori (an arch) is there. The door frame of the arch is roughly 10 feet tall and 8 feet, 6 inches wide.

The door panes are artistically adorned. It opens into the causeway or bridge that connects to Sri Harmandir Sahib's main structure. Its length is 202 feet, and its breadth is 21 feet.

Its building is regarded as one of the best examples of architecture in the world since it exhibits a special harmony between Hindu and Muslim construction methods.

It is frequently stated that this architecture is credited with founding the first independent Sikh school of architecture in India's history.

(Inputs from Agencies)