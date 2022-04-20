WhatsApp working on new self-destructing images feature

New Delhi: Instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature that would allow the receiver to only view images once, without the ability to save them to their device.

WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp has shared a couple of screenshots revealing the working of the disappearing images feature. As the name suggests, the images will self-destruct after a pre-set time for both the sender and receiver.

WhatsApp's approach to the feature is similar to Instagram Direct stories, in which case an image or video is only viewable once before it expires.

The feature will be available for both private and group chats. The new addition will arrive alongside the self-destructing messages, which was revealed back in November 2020.

In addition, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature where a user can make or receive audio and video calls right on the desktop screen.

The options to make audio and video calls have started appearing for some beta users, besides the search button at the top of the chat window - both bearing the beta tag.

WhatsApp has also started rolling out advanced wallpaper features to more users.

This feature lets users set a different wallpaper for each chat. You can choose to set one wallpaper for all chats on WhatsApp, or manually select a different one for each chat.

—IANS