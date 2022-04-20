    Menu
    WhatsApp groups of educational institutions to help connect staff, students in Himachal Pradesh

    April20/ 2022


    Shimla: Directorate of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday said that an initiative has been taken to create WhatsApp groups of all educational institutions to facilitate the employees and students to connect.

    "An initiative has been taken to create WhatsApp groups of all educational institutions to facilitate the employees/students to connect. Only departmental information will be shared in these groups," said Directorate of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh in a statement.

    "Action will be taken against defaulters," the statement added.

    Himachal Pradesh government had on May 30 announced the extension of schools' vacations till June 15 in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

