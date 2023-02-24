Whatever Akhilesh Yadav Said In Assembly Is ‘Bundle Of Lies’: Deputy CM Pathak

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday said the protest by Samajwadi Party MLAs during the governor’s address in the Assembly was condemnable, asserting that party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks in the House were nothing but a “bundle of lies”.

Pathak said he had hoped that Yadav would apologise for the “hooliganism” of his party legislators during his speech in the House.

We heard the Leader of Opposition for long and we were thinking that he would apologise after seeing the hooliganism of the Samajwadis at the time of the governor’s address, he said.

Pathak said he condemns the way the SP members created a ruckus during the address in the House.

He said whatever the SP chief said on the governor’s address is a “bundle of lies” and there is no truth in it.

Yadav on Thursday termed Governor Anandiben Patel’s address in the House as “cut and paste speech” and alleged that the schemes mentioned have not been implemented on the ground.

The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature began on a stormy note on Monday with the governor reading out the address amid sloganeering by the opposition.

Pathak, participating on a discussion on the governor’s address, praised senior SP member Shivpal Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, though.

He said the leader of the opposition was a gentleman but some people around him mislead him.

The deputy chief minister listed the achievements of the BJP government, while pointing out the shortcomings of the previous SP dispensation. He also talked about the recent Global Investors Summit and its success to attract investors. —PTI